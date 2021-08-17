Orioles rookie Mountcastle returns from concussion list

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have reinstated rookie slugger Ryan Mountcastle from the concussion injured list. Mountcastle was in lineup batting fourth and playing first base at Tampa Bay. He had been out since he took a hard tag to the head while trying to steal second against the Rays on Aug. 6. Mountcastle was on an eight-game hitting streak and a seven-game RBI run when he was hurt. The Orioles didn’t win a game while he was out and have lost 12 straight overall. Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini was out of the lineup Tuesday with a sore left calf. The Orioles optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk.