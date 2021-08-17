Matthew Wolff making progress on his happiness and outlook

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Wolff has picked up a $1 million bonus even before the PGA Tour postseason begins. He won the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge. He feels even better about the progress he’s making with his emotions. Wolff says it was important for him to step away from the tour for two months this year. He says there were times he didn’t even want to get out of bed. He says working on his overall happiness is still a work in progress. But he says he’s learning the scores he posts should not change how he feels about himself.