Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:17 PM

Jets place Cam Clark on IR among moves to get roster to 85

KION 2020

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed offensive lineman Cam Clark on injured reserve as they made four roster moves to get down to the maximum 85 players. Clark is sidelined with a bruised spinal cord after being injured during practice on Aug. 3 and was hospitalized overnight. It’s unclear when he might be able to play again, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Clark was entering his second NFL season after being a fourth-round pick last year out of Charlotte. The Jets also announced that they waived defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, safety Bennett Jackson and running back Austin Walter.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content