Hendricks keeps Reds in check as Cubs end 12-game skid, 2-1

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Hendricks gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one a home run by Nick Castellanos — as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline. Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs. Codi Heuer retired Cincinnati in order in the eighth and ninth for his second major league save. Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez had won his previous four starts.