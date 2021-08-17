Gruden supports requiring proof of vaccination at home games

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Coach Jon Gruden says he supports the Las Vegas Raiders’ new policy requiring fans attending regular-season home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The policy will take effect for the Raiders’ home opener on Sept. 13 against Baltimore. The Raiders had more than 50,000 fans for last Saturday’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, with a mask mandate in place. The Raiders implemented the change for the regular season in accord with new directives from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak regarding large events. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.