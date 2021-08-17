Giants owner John Mara says everyone is on the hot seat

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants owner John Mara is sick of losing and expects it to change. Giving his annual preseason state of the team talk, Mara said the team made progress in Joe Judge’s first season and it looks better heading into 2021. Now it needs to prove it by winning. The Giants have not had a winning season since 2016, when they went 11-5. It’s the only time they went to the postseason since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. Over the past four seasons they have won 18 games, including a 6-10 mark last season.