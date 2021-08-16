Wolfsburg thrown out of German Cup for using extra sub

AP National Sports

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has been thrown out of the German Cup for fielding too many substitutes in its first-round win over Preussen Münster. The German soccer federation says its sports court had decided to overturn Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win and award a 2-0 victory to the fourth-division side. Wolfsburg used six substitutions rather than the permitted five in the game on Aug. 8. Stephan Oberholz from the sports court says “the clubs themselves are responsible for substitutions.” The federation says Münster will play in the second round.