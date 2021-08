AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment. The move for Engel was made retroactive to Friday. Engel also began the season on the IL with a hamstring injury.