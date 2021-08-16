Tucker has 20 transfers to help Michigan State’s turnaround

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Mel Tucker is entering his second season at Michigan State. Even though Tucker is not a rookie with the Spartans, it seems as if he’s starting over. Tucker was hired away from Colorado 18 months ago and endured a pandemic-shortened season with a 2-5 record. The Spartans added 20 transfers, including former Temple quarterback Anthony Russo. Tucker has two options for a starting quarterback. He can go with Russo and redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne.