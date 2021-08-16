Quinnen Williams off PUP, excited to rejoin Jets’ D-line

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams was back on the field and smiling with his wait finally over. The New York Jets defensive lineman was activated from the physically unable to perform list Monday after offseason surgery on a broken foot sidelined him the past few months. Williams worked in individual drills but not team periods as he builds up his conditioning. Coach Robert Saleh said the defensive lineman is not expected to play in the preseason game Saturday night at Green Bay. Williams had surgery in May but was in meetings with the team through the first few weeks of training camp despite not practicing.