Perez’s 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros, 7-6

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, helping the struggling Kansas City Royals to a back-and-forth 7-6 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Scott Barlow gave up a homer to Jason Castro in the ninth, but he got a spectacular defensive play from Nicky Lopez and retired Jose Altuve on a popup to earn the win. Aledmys Diaz and Carlos Correa went deep for the Astros. The Royals beat Houston for the first time in five tries this season.