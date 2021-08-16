India frustrates England on Day 5 as 2nd test heads for draw

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have rescued India on Day 5 of the second test against England by putting up 77 runs for the ninth wicket to frustrate the hosts and raise the likelihood of an increasingly fractious match ending in a draw. India reached lunch on 286-8 and with a lead of 259 at Lord’s. India resumed on 181-6 and had Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma dismissed by Ollie Robinson. That reduced India to 209-8 and left England as the clear favorite. Yet Shami and Bumrah survived until lunch to take the game from England.