Attorney: Astros settle a case of girl hurt by a foul ball

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park says the Astros have settled the family’s claim for damages. Attorney Richard Mithoff said Monday that the terms of the settlement are confidential. An Astros spokesman said the team would have no comment. The girl suffered a skull fracture and brain injury when she was hit by the ball. Mithoff says she has been on anti-seizure medication since. However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication, and she hasn’t had a seizure in 22 months. Mithoff says her parents are hopeful about her future.