Published 8:41 AM

West Ham beats Newcastle 4-2 in Premier League opener

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — West Ham twice came from a goal down to start its Premier League campaign with a 4-2 victory against Newcastle in a crowd-pleasing game in front of a full St James’ Park. Callum Wilson put Newcastle ahead in just the fifth minute and the game continued at a furious pace until the final whistle, with West Ham scoring three unanswered goals in 14 second-half minutes to get the win. Aaron Cresswell netted West Ham’s first equalizer and Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio scored after the break. 

Associated Press

