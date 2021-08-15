Piot leads 1 up against Greaser after 18 holes of US Amateur

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — James Piot has a 1-up lead over Austin Greaser going to the afternoon round of the U.S. Amateur championship match. Oakmont Country Club is living up to its reputation as among the toughest courses in America with the fastest greens. Greaser lost five holes by three-putting. He also holed a bunker shot and drove the 14th green again for birdie. Piot took the lead on the 18th hole of the 36-hole match with an approach to 4 feet. The winner gets a spot in the British Open next summer. Both players already earned spots in the Masters and U.S. Open.