Nneka Ogwumike returns, helps Sparks beat Fever 75-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points in her return from a knee injury to help Los Angeles beat the Indiana Fever 75-70 on Sunday night in the Sparks’ first game at Staples Center since September 2019. Sidelined 2 1/2 months by a sprained knee, Ogwumike also had seven rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes. Brittney Sykes led Los Angeles with 16 points, Amanda Zahui B had 13, and Erica Wheeler added 12. Kelsey Mitchell led WNBA-worst Indiana with 20 points as both teams returned from the break for the Tokyo Olympics. The Sparks went 4-11 without Ogwumike, dropping six in a row before the break.