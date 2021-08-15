Marsch’s Leipzig loses Bundesliga debut at virus-hit Mainz

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch’s Bundesliga debut in charge of Leipzig has ended in a shock 1-0 loss at Mainz. Mainz was hit by coronavirus infections. Mainz coach Bo Svensson had to field an inexperienced side with 11 players in quarantine after three tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous week. But Mainz attacked from the off and twice went close before Moussa Niakhaté scored what proved to be the winner in the 13th minute. Cologne hosts Hertha Berlin later.