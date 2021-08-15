Indians’ McKenzie loses perfect game bid in 8th on single

AP National Sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro of the Detroit Tigers knocked a clean single to right field to end a perfect game bid by Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie with two outs in the eighth inning. Castro hit a ball sharply to shallow right on McKenzie’s 100th pitch. The Indians haven’t completed a no-hitter since Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981, the longest current drought in the majors. The 24-year-old McKenzie then struck out Willi Castro to end the inning, his 11th punchout. The slender right-hander was closing in on what would have been the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, surpassing the mark set in 1884.