ASH, England (AP) — Calum Hill has closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory at the Cazoo Classic to claim his first European Tour title. Hill finished at 16-under 272. France’s Alexander Levy was a shot behind after closing with a 64. The 26-year-old Hill finished in a tie for fourth at last week’s Hero Open which was won by his fellow Scottish player Grant Forrest.