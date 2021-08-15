Arenado homers in 3rd straight, Cards finish sweep of Royals

AP National Sports

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O’Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the Kansas City Royals 7-2. In the second inning, Arenado and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games. Arenado’s was a two-run blast for his 25th and O’Neill powered his 432 feet over the center field wall for his 20th and a seven-run lead. The 30-year-old Arenado went 5 for 12 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs in the series.