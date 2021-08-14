Sarr stars for Watford as Villa struggles without Grealish

AP National Sports

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford record signing Ismaila Sarr has starred on his Premier League return as the Hornets held off a late challenge from Aston Villa to secure a 3-2 win. Sarr had already set up Emmanuel Dennis for his first club goal for Watford’s opener in the 10th minute before he found the net himself after an individual run down the right for his side’s second. Visiting fans will not have been too pleased with their first look at a post-Jack Grealish Aston Villa which had to wait until the 70th minute for its first shot on target.