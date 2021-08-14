Beltre going into Rangers Hall of Fame with PA man Morgan

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre is going into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s a likely precursor to the National Baseball Hall of Fame when eligible for that in a few years. The multiple All-Star and Gold Glove-winning third baseman retired in 2018 after 21 big league seasons, the last eight with the Rangers. He went to his only World Series in 2011, his first season in Texas, and joined MLB’s 3,000-hit club in a Rangers home game in 2017. Beltre will be inducted into the Rangers hall Saturday night with Chuck Morgan, in his 38th season as the public address announcer for the Rangers.