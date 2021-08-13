Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis

AP National Sports

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4 in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open in Montreal. Sabalenka trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match. Sabalenka will play Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in Saturday’s semifinals. In Friday’s two other quarterfinals, it’s Italy’s Camila Giorgi against Coco Gauff of the U.S, and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur against American qualifier Jessica Pegula.