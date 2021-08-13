Pozo hits key HR in big-league debut, Rangers beat A’s 8-6

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yohel Pozo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of his major league debut, fellow rookie DJ Peters had a two-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6. Pozo swung at all seven pitches he saw in the game, including one from veteran Sergio Romo that he launched high off the netting of the left field foul pole. The 24-year-old also singled against the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer in the second inning. Dennis Santana won despite giving up two runs in the sixth inning to let Oakland go up 4-3.