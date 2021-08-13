Mahle tosses 7 shutout innings in Reds’ win over Phillies

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Mahle tossed three-hit ball over seven shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Joey Votto hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos added a solo homer and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot for the Reds. Votto has 1,998 hits and trails only four players on the Reds’ career hits list. He is three homers shy of matching Frank Robinson for second on the team’s career home run list with 324.