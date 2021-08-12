Winnipeg Jets ink forward Andrew Copp to 1-year deal

AP National Sports

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Andrew Copp on a one-year contract. The deal is worth $3.6 million for Copp, who had 15 goals and 24 assists in 55 games for the Jets last season, adding two assists in eight playoff games. The 27-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan native has played 411 games over seven seasons for Winnipeg and has 61 goals, 88 assists, and 74 penalty minutes. Copp has also played 34 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Jets and recorded three goals and nine assists to go with 14 penalty minutes.