Tsitsipas, on birthday, tops Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday by defeating Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open. The crowd on Thursday serenaded the No. 3 seed from Greece with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as he was presented with a cake decked out with fruit. Tsitsipas calls it “one of the best feelings you can experience on a tennis court.” Tsitsipas will face Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals Friday. The pair met at the Madrid Open in May, with Ruud winning in straight sets.

