Nuggets sign journeyman Jeff Green to 2-year, $10M deal

AP National Sports

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday.

The Nuggets are Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.

Green shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for the star-studded Brooklyn Nets last season when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts. He averaged 27 minutes a game.

In eight playoff games, Green averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists and shot 55.6% from 3-point range in 24.7 minutes.

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Green “brings a wealth of experience to our team; his impact will be felt both on the court and in the locker room.”

Green, who is 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, has appeared in 967 career games (583 starts) for Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, Cleveland, Washington, Orlando, Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston and Brooklyn.

He holds career averages of 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports