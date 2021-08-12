Local favorite Michele Thomson leads Women’s Scottish Open

AP National Sports

FIFE, Scotland (AP) — Michele Thomson of Scotland shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Dumbarnie Links to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Thompson, the 33-year-old Ladies European Tour player from Aberdeen, rebounded from an opening bogey with an eagle on No. 2. She birdied seven of her final 11 holes at Dumbarnie Links. U.S. Women’s Open champion champion Yuka Saso, Jasmine Suwannapura and Anne van Dam were second at 67. Mi Jung Hur, the 2019 winner, was at 68 with Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Yealimi Noh, Ryann O’Toole, Kelsey MacDonald, Lauren Stephenson, Atthaya Thitikul, Olivia Cowan, Sarah Schmelzel and Becky Morgan. Defending champion Stacy Lewis opened with a 71.