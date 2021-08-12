Jurors find Kansas massage therapist guilty of sex crimes

AP National Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A jury found a massage therapist guilty of sex crimes against five people, including three female soccer players at the University of Kansas. The Lawrence Journal-World reports jurors returned guilty verdicts Thursday on all eight counts against Lawrence massage therapist Shawn P. O’Brien. Three of the charges accuse O’Brien of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 for fondling a girl who was either 9 or 10 on three occasions between 2013 and 2015. The other five charges accuse him of sexual battery for fondling four women while giving them a massage to treat athletic-related issues between 2016 and 2019.