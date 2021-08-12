Jets’ Hermanns living NFL dream after near-death staph scare

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Grant Hermanns is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Purdue who is getting a chance to live out his NFL dream by working in training camp at both offensive tackle spots as well as guard for the New York Jets. Hermanns is driven to succeed and motivated by having overcome a life-threatening staph infection that ravaged his body just a few years ago. The New Mexico native was entering his senior year of high school when he injured a hip and then developed the infection that caused a pomegranate-sized cyst that needed emergency surgery to remove.