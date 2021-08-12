Cabrera out of starting lineup in about-face from Tigers

AP National Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera is out of the starting lineup for Detroit’s game at Baltimore, setting up the possibility that he’ll hit his 500th home run at home. The 38-year-old slugger hit No. 499 on Wednesday night, and after that game, manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera absolutely would play the following day. But on Thursday, he said he had second thoughts. The first two games of this series turned into long nights because of rain, and Thursday afternoon’s game was set to be played in sweltering conditions. Detroit begins a three-game home series against Cleveland on Friday night, then hosts the Angels for three games next week.