Tigers star Cabrera hits 499th homer, connects vs Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has hit his 499th career home run. He connected in the fifth inning at Baltimore against Matt Harvey. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game. The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs on the season. He hadn’t gone deep since Aug. 3.