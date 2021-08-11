Goetz the medalist as rain delays match play at US Amateur

AP National Sports

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Ricky Castillo is the only player who finished his match in the opening round of a U.S. Amateur delayed by storms at Oakmont. Mark Goetz was the medalist among the 64 qualifiers. He only got in four holes in his match before the round was suspended by darkness. It resumes Thursday morning. Goetz is playing David Nyfjall of Sweden, who survived a 12-way playoff for the 64th and final spot in match play. Seven of the top 10 players in the world amateur ranking failed to get out of qualifying. That included Walker Cup teammates Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer.