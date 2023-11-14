San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63

SAN DIEGO — Peter Seidler, chairman and owner of the San Diego Padres, died Tuesday at age 63, the team confirmed.

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner is quoted saying in a news release.

“Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

Home Plate Gate at Petco Park will open Tuesday afternoon for fans to pay their respects, the Padres said. Parking at Tailgate Lot will be free.

