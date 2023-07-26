IndyCar, Firestone test tires at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - While the IndyCar Series season finale is still weeks away, preparations are already underway at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. IndyCar and Firestone teamed up to test different tires following the resurfacing of the track.

While teams worked to make tire adjustments, drivers worked to relearn the iconic course. Álex Palou and Felix Rosenqvist became the first IndyCar drivers to run at Laguna Seca since the repaving.

“It's the same layout but it feels like it’s a completely different track,” Palou said. “The same character, but a lot faster.”

Both Palou and Rosenqvist said the new surface provides more grip which results in higher speeds and higher fuel consumption. That means in September, teams will have to approach the race with new tactics.

“I think overall they’ve done a fantastic job with it,” Rosenqvist said. “It is beautiful to look at as well. It’s such a silky and smooth track now.”

Laguna Seca was already a favorite among drivers, but after its repaving, the track has become even more enjoyable for drivers.

“I think it was one of the best tracks that we had and I think they just made it better,” Palou said.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is set for September 10.