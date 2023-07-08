Players overcome strong winds at U.S. Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - Heading into the third round of the U.S. Women's Open, winds were a concern, prompting alternate tees to be used on five holes.

With gusts exceeding 20 mph, Monterey native Mina Harigae managed to navigate the winds, posting her second straight 73.

"Luckily the USGA moved up some tees because otherwise it would have been extremely long," Harigae said. "But it still played tough, the greens are getting firmer. This is championship golf right now."

One group ahead of Harigae, Amari Avery had a similar experience.

"As soon as the wind picked up, it really felt like a U.S. Open," Avery said. "Not to say that the previous rounds weren't, but I mean the wind picked up, the rough was thick, putts were faster. Everything felt very U.S. Open and rightfully so."

Both Harigae and Avery were able to finish strong with a par on the 18th. Harigae shot a 1-over 73, while Avery finished the round with a 6-over 78.

Despite the more challenging conditions, Nasa Hataoka was able to catapult herself into the lead, carding the lowest score of the championship. She finished with a 6-under 66 and currently holds a one-stroke lead over Allisen Corpuz in second.