Pebble Beach to host historic U.S. Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - Anticipation surrounding the first-ever U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach continues to grow, as the world's best female golfers make their way to the Central Coast.

While the tournament itself is a first at Pebble Beach, the 78th U.S. Women's Open will feature many other "firsts" as well. It will be the first women's major to be broadcast during prime time and it will mark the debut of ShotCast, a way fans can follow every shot by every golfer.

Michelle Wie West who won back in 2014 at Pinehurst, stressed the importance of location.

"Winning at big venues just really elevates the championship, elevates the women's game," Wie West said. "And to whoever is going to hold that title this year, it is just going to mean that much more."

While many golfers have never played the course before, it will instead be a homecoming for Monterey native Mina Harigae.

"I’ve played here many, many, many times," Harigae said. "I think, honestly, I'm just proud to be able to be from Monterey and show all the other women and my peers out here what Pebble Beach is all about."

While Harigae will be a part of history this week, she will also be a part of an impact felt for generations.

The U.S. Women's Open begins Thursday, July 6, and concludes Sunday, July 9.