Otters advance to CCAA Tournament Finals

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Backed by another strong Drew Williams performance, the Otters punched their ticket to the championship game with a 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Williams led the way at the plate with a pivotal 2-RBI triple to give Cal State Monterey Bay the lead in the fifth inning. Nico Hartojo added another run in that same inning to extend the Otters' lead to 4-2. Williams and Hartojo would each finish with 2 RBIs.

Cal State San Bernardino narrowed the lead to one run thanks to Derek Bogh. He made it 4-3 with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning, but the CSUMB bullpen successfully defended the lead. The trio of Ryan Io, Colby Harrison, and Chris Tonna closed out the game with four scoreless innings.

Cal State Monterey Bay now advances to the CCAA Tournament Finals thanks to the 4-3 victory. The Otters will square off against Cal State San Bernardino again after the Coyotes avoided elimination with a 12-5 win over Cal Poly Pomona.