Harigae ready for homecoming at historic U.S. Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - When Pebble Beach Golf Links hosts the U.S. Women’s Open in July, many golfers will be playing the course for the first time. However, for Mina Harigae, it will instead be a homecoming.

Born and raised in Monterey, Harigae is no stranger to the links.

“I’ve played here many, many, many times,” Harigae said. “I think I am honestly proud to be from Monterey and show all the other women and my peers what Pebble Beach is all about.”

The ten lowest scorers from the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open Championship automatically receive an exemption for 2023.

As last year’s runner-up, Harigae is one of those golfers.

“I am so excited," Harigae said. “It is a dream come true to be able to play a major championship here, let alone the Women’s U.S. Open.”

The first-ever U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach tees off on July 5.