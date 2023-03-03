Crisp and Kelp prepare for sophomore season

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - Ahead of the new campaign, Monterey Bay F.C. hosted a media day at the Monterey Marriott. Players donned their kits for team photos and spoke with reporters about the challenges that lie ahead.

Santa Cruz native, Walmer Martinez, said the expectations are high heading into year two.

"We all want the one thing," Martinez said. "And it is to make it to the playoffs and if possible, win a championship."

Martinez is part of the core group of returning players from last year's inaugural season. He said those teammates have unfinished business after falling just short of the playoffs.

"Last season we expected a lot more,” Martinez said. "This year, I think we all have in our minds that we have one goal and one goal only, and it is to go as far as possible.”

Watsonville native, Adrian Rebollar, is also among those returning for a second season.

"We're obviously local guys so we love our community." Rebollar said. "We love seeing everyone come out to our games. To bring all these victories and a trophy here to the 831 area, that is the end goal."

For Martinez and Rebollar, bringing a championship to the Central Coast would have extra significance.

"I think it is every footballers dream to win a championship," Martinez said. "How great would it be for two local guys to win a championship in their city? It is a big inspiration to all the kids growing up. I know it is a big dream for them, so as we complete our dreams, they're dreaming as well."

The Union have one final preseason match before opening the new campaign against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, March 11.