today at 10:52 PM
Published 9:42 PM

Rodgers, Silverman crowned AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am team champions

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - After 54 holes, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and teammate Ben Silverman won the team portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The duo finished 26-under-par to take home the trophy.

Following the conclusion of the pro-am and a brief intermission, golfers opened the final round of the professional portion of the tournament.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn was out at the Pebble Beach following all the action.

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

