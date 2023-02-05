Rodgers, Silverman crowned AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am team champions

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - After 54 holes, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and teammate Ben Silverman won the team portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The duo finished 26-under-par to take home the trophy.

Following the conclusion of the pro-am and a brief intermission, golfers opened the final round of the professional portion of the tournament.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn was out at the Pebble Beach following all the action.