PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - High winds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am brought competition to a halt on Saturday. Play was suspended at 12:12 p.m. at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club and at 12:20 p.m. at both Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

