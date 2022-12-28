Skip to Content
Raiders bench Derek Carr ahead of game against 49ers

LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they will bench their longtime starting quarterback ahead of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Derrick Carr threw three interceptions in last week's loss against the Steelers. He now leads the league with 14 interceptions while completing 61.2% of his throws.

Jarrett Stidham will now start in place of Carr. Stidham has never started a game in his career and has attempted 61 throws at 52.5% clip.

