Stephen Curry headlines celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, Calif, (KION-TV) -- There are not too many places in the world where a four-time NBA Champion and an international heartthrob are playing the same sport.

However, this week is an exception. Stephen Curry and Nick Jonas headline the field at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South this weekend. The tournament runs from Friday thru Sunday and utilizes a modified Stableford format.

Curry who is fresh off winning his first NBA Finals MVP will look to win the tournament for the first time. Dell and Seth Curry will also be in the field so expect the competitive juices to be flowing in that group.

Nick Jonas will be making his tournament debut along with actor Collin Jost. Other notable athletes making their debut are Pat McAfee, WWE superstar The Miz, Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Former NBA head coach Vinny Del Negro will be defending his title. Del Negro defeated Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz in a sudden-death playoff last year. He won the title just days after his father passed away.

Other notable players to keep your eye out for is Charles Barkley, Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sorenstam and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The tournament will have 17 Hall of Famers, 13 Most Valuable Player award-winners, and multiple Cy Young and Player of the Year award-winners, as well as multiple Grammy and Emmy award-winners.