Deebo Samuel requests trade from 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the 49ers, according to ESPN sports reporter Jeff Darlington.

Samuel was not specific about why he requested a trade.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

In a tweet a few weeks ago Samuel said he received death threats and racists messages.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel says he's gotten death threats and racist messages from fans (likely over his contract situation).



Deebo says it doesn't bother him. Sad this stuff still happens.pic.twitter.com/EPLsnJYpmE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 15, 2022

The star wide receiver had been having contract negotiations with the 49ers but nothing had been worked out.