today at 11:02 AM
Published 11:00 AM

Deebo Samuel requests trade from 49ers

CBS Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the 49ers, according to ESPN sports reporter Jeff Darlington.

Samuel was not specific about why he requested a trade.

In a tweet a few weeks ago Samuel said he received death threats and racists messages.

The star wide receiver had been having contract negotiations with the 49ers but nothing had been worked out.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

