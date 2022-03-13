San Mateo native Tom Brady announces return to NFL

TAMPA BAY, Flori. (KION-TV)-- Two months after announcing his retirement Tom Brady posted on Twitter his plans to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season.

The 44-year-old San Mateo native last suited up on January 23 for the NFC Divisional Round in a close 30-27 loss to the eventually Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

Coming off arguably his best season, the MVP runner-up was the first in the NFL in Touchdowns (43) and Passing Yards (5,316).