San Mateo native Tom Brady announces return to NFL
TAMPA BAY, Flori. (KION-TV)-- Two months after announcing his retirement Tom Brady posted on Twitter his plans to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season.
The 44-year-old San Mateo native last suited up on January 23 for the NFC Divisional Round in a close 30-27 loss to the eventually Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.
Coming off arguably his best season, the MVP runner-up was the first in the NFL in Touchdowns (43) and Passing Yards (5,316).
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
