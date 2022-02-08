Monterey Bay F.C. full-roster

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION- TV)-- As of Tuesday, Feb. 8 Monterey Bay F.C. has 10 players on its active roster ahead of its first season in the United Soccer League.

Dallas Jaye (Danville, Calif. ) Rafael Díaz (Dominican Republic)

Morey Doner (Collingwood, Ontario) Hugh Roberts (Olney, Maryland)

James Murphy (Scotch Plains, New Jersey)

Walmer Martínez (Santa Cruz, Calif.) Chase Boone (Beaverton, Oregon)

Seku Conneh (Voinjama, Liberia) Christian Volesky (Henderson, Nevada)

Christopher Cortez (Mission Viejo, California)

There remains one active roster spot that will be announced before the start of the season.