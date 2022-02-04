Suspect identified in assault during NFC Championship game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting someone outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood shortly after kickoff of the NFC Championship game, Inglewood Police said.

In a news conference Friday, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said 33-year-old Cifuentes Alexis, a Los Angeles resident was charged with a felony count of assault by means to produce great bodily injury.

Alexis was arrested Thursday and was released from jail early Friday morning after posting $30,000 bail.

Butts said that 40-year-old Daniel Luna, a restaurant owner from Oakland, was found injured after tape showed two men getting into a shoving match.

Lunas was wearing a 49ers jersey and mingling with friends when he allegedly shoved a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind.

Alexis then pushes and punches Luna from behind in the mouth area causing Luna to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Luna remains in a medically induced coma as of Friday with extensive injuries to his face and upper body.

“To be blunt about it, it looked like a small altercation that went very bad from one punch and someone hitting their head on the ground,” said Butts.