NFL releases statement on Brian Flores hiring discrimination lawsuit

KION- The NFL has released a statement after the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores filed a lawsuit claiming discrimination in the hiring process.

Brian Doball was named head coach of the New York Giants a day after Flores interviewed for the position himself.

An interview Brian Flores claims was not legitimate.

The NFL said, "The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit."